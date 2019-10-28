Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Tracy Pillatzki

A senior at Milbank High School sets goals because she said it helps her succeed. Tracy Pillatzki is involved in several activities like choir, volleyball, track, band and 4-H.

"It always gives me something to work for and always keep going for, and it helps me set goals, so I can get to be where I want to be in life," Pillatzki said.

Her 4-H advisor nominated her.

"She's one that basically goes about, does her job. She works hard for her grades, and I think she's a good representation of a young lady that has a lot- her whole life of potential ahead of her," Jerry Janisch said, who is the FFA advisor at Milbank High School.

Pillatzki hopes the University of South Dakota is in her future for an occupational therapy degree.

"You get to like help people get to where they want to be in life, so you could help people reach their goals, and you get to help people form their goals too," she said.

She can be that support system for others that her teachers and parents have been for her.

"Because they keep pushing me, and they're the ones that allow me to do everything I am in," Pillatzki said.

Her teachers give her a little more of the credit though.

"She always comes in with a smile. She may have had bad days, but she doesn't show it," Janisch said. "And if things do bother her, she'll come up and work through it and work with instructors."

For being named a Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, she receives a $250 scholarship from Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.