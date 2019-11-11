Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Zach Mueller

Zach Mueller wants to attend South Dakota State University after high school to become an athletic trainer.

And his school counselor says he has the drive to do it. He's also a role model for other students.

"He is just a genuinely likable guy," said Leah Dement, Leola school counselor. "Like I said, the young kids gravitate towards him. He always has time and attention. People gravitate towards him because he just has those basic human kindness qualities that I think we all just want to be around.

And he takes pride in helping others.

"A lot of times there's someone who gets stuck on a problem in math or in history or in science and I'm always there," Mueller said. "I may not always know the answer but I'm always willing to help everybody out."

He credits those leadership skills to the activities he's involved in, like chorus, student council, football, and basketball, which is his favorite.

"It's a lot of fun to just play and go out there with your friends and a bunch of guys and just go out there and play and have fun on the court," Mueller said.

When he's not on the court, he's in the classroom. His favorite class is math.

"It's always been a little easier for me to do math," Mueller said. "Even when I was younger, math just kind of came more naturally than other subjects did and for that reason, I've loved doing math ever since."

Even though he knows math, his counselor says he still tries to learn about other things.

"There is nothing this young man can't accomplish if he sets his mind to it because if he doesn't know something, he seeks out people, which I think is something you can't teach," Dement said.

Which could be the reason why he's such a role model to others.