Trial begins Monday for a Sioux Falls man charged with murder in a drug deal gone wrong.

Thirty-six-year-old Manuel Frias will be tried for first-degree murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say Frias, along with Corey Zephier and Crystal Habben, planned to rob Samuel Crockett during a drug deal in January 2018.

Frias is accused of shooting Crockett and Crockett killed Zephier during the robbery.