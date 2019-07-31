Train derailment causes issues in Northwest Iowa

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid an area north of Hull, IA because of a train derailment.

The Sheriff's Office posted this on its Facebook page about 10:00 PM Wednesday.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area from 280th Street and Goldfinch Avenue to 280th Street and Grant Avenue. This is just south of Doon, IA and northwest of Hull, IA.

It's unknown how many train cars derailed at this point.

This is the second train derailment in Sioux County, IA in less than one year. There was a train derailment in September of 2018, where 20 cars fell into the Floyd River in Alton, IA. Another train derailed in Doon, IA in Lyon County in June of 2018. Thirty-two cars derailed in that incident spilling about 230,000 gallons of crude oil.

