Train vs semi-truck crash; one injured

One man was injured after a train vs. semi-truck crash in rural Pipestone County, Minnesota on Wednesday.

Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Peterbuilt semi-truck with trailer was westbound on 201st Street pulling a base section for a wind tower when it collided with a BNSF train traveling south.

Authorities said semi-truck driver Travis Claypoole failed to yield to the train at the marked crossing. Claypoole, from Vancouver, Wash., was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

The BNSF train sustained moderate damage, as well as the train tracks at that location, authorities said.

The semi tractor-trailer combination, as well as the tower base, sustained severe damage.

Claypoole was cited in the accident.