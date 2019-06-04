Transient man assault in downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say a 37-year-old man was assaulted in downtown Sioux Falls Monday night.

Authorities responded to the call at 10:41 p.m. on the 600 block of W. 11th Street. Police said four individuals were kicked out of a business and upon leaving two of them engaged in a conversation with the 37-year-old victim, a Sioux Falls transient.

Sergeant Sean Kooistra said the conversation upset the two individuals which lead to the victim being struck at least once.

Police said the victim also hit head on the concrete causing subdural hematoma. The victim was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

At this time authorities don't have much information on the suspects but are planning to review security footage to help identify them.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.