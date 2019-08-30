Transportation of ash wood now permitted within Sioux Falls

The urban forestry specialist for the city of Sioux Falls, Bryan Peterson, said since Labor Day is here, ash wood is now allowed to be transported within Sioux Falls. There was a restriction on the movement of ash wood within city limits between Memorial Day and Labor Day to slow the spread of the emerald ash borer.

The quarantine imposed by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture is still in effect though. That means people can't move ash wood and wood products outside of Minnehaha County and portions of Turner and Lincoln Counties.

There are three drop-off sites where you can leave ash wood if you have it:

Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill, located at 26674 464th Street. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, now until November 2. Beginning November 4, winter hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Cost for disposal of wood products is $10 per ton of debris or $5 per truckload.

Mueller Pallets located at 27163 471st Avenue. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday. There is no fee for disposal of wood products at this site. For additional information, please call 605-368-2440.

Mueller Pallets located at 46868 Sands Street. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday. There is no fee for disposal of wood products at this site. For additional information, please call 605-368-2440.