Travel plans thwarted by winter storm

Layers of snow and ice piled up, but not as quickly as the flight cancellations at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Dozens of flights and hundreds of travelers were affected by this winter storm. Kristen Pritchard and her group were among those people wondering why they could not schedule their flight one day earlier. Especially when Disney World is not being suffocated by a blizzard.

"We talked about it [in] late summer," said Nele Hass.

She looked at her email to remember when the flight was booked for Florida. Needless to say, late August felt much different than middle January for the Iowa family.

There is no guarantee that the flight departures and arrival board will not be littered with red cancellations Saturday either. Winds will switch directions and possibly grow stronger overnight.