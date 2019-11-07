Travelers still learning about Real ID system, South Dakota 99% compliant

While many states are still working to become compliant with the Real ID Act South Dakota is leading the way. The state began issuing Real ID’s in 2009, but some officials are trying to get other states caught up.

South Dakota has already issued more than 675,000 Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and more than 62,000 Real ID identification cards.

Some states continue to lag behind, but drivers licensing departments are staying on top of it.

U.S. travelers are just 10 short months away from needing a Real ID to board an airplane. Joe White from Michigan traveled through the Sioux Falls Airport Thursday and said he had no idea what this new law even was.

"I guess I’m not sure what it does. A state ID is a state ID," Traveler, White said.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005. This issued stronger requirements for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.

The hijackers in the 9/11 attacks had fraudulent identification so congress took action to keep U.S. airports safe.

"It's the steps we had to take because of some bad people out there," Traveler, Sam Narrow said.

"It means you need to have a driver's license that is issued by a state that meets all of the security standards or another acceptable form of identification," TSA Spokeswoman, Lorie Dankers said.

"I don't think people know about it enough right now to know what's going to happen if their state doesn't have the approved IDs," Narrow said.

South Dakota adapted to the processes fast issuing the cards nearly 10 years ago. Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday that the state is now more than 99 percent compliant with this new law.

"We need to know you are who you say you are when you get that state-issued driver's license," Dankers said.

On October 1, 2020, TSA will begin enforcing Real ID requirements. Many states have yet to issue Real ID-compliant cards or residents have yet to get them. If you don’t get one traveler will not be allowed through the security checkpoint and they will not be allowed to board the plane.

Officials are asking that you don't delay! If you look at the upper right-hand corner and you see a gold star on your license or identification card it is compliant.

When you go to get one you'll need to prove who you are with your social security number and prove you're in the country legally by providing your state of residency. Some states are still less than four percent compliant.

