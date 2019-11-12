Tre Ministries moving to former 'Rock and Roll Academy' in Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls-based ministry has found a new home at a long-empty building in the central part of the city.

Tre Ministries will move into the former Rock and Roll Academy building on W. 11th Street.

Sandy Berven, the founder of the ministry, said the building's mix of small and large rooms make it a perfect fit for the organization, which has been without a permanent location since moving from its old building at 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Berven said a donor has agreed to match donations up to $50,000 to support the move. Tre plans to hold a donation drive beginning Dec. 3 in an attempt to raise the money by the end of the year.

Tre serves youth groups at churches around the region. Berven, who is the youth director at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, said the new facility will also help the ministry serve adults as well.

The former Brennan Rock & Roll Academy closed in December of 2016, shortly after South Dakota passed a measure limiting short-term loans. Businessman Chuck Brennan, the namesake of the academy, moved his Dollar Loan Center operations out of the state after this measure passed.