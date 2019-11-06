"Treasure Island" musical opens at the Washington Pavilion

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is opening the musical "Treasure Island," which will feature 29 area youth performers.

It is the musical adaptation of the novel "Treasure Island" by Robert Louis Stevenson. The story is about Jim Hawkins, an ordinary boy who is drawn into a world of pirates, treasure maps and adventure on the high seas.

The musical opens on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., in the Belbas Theater at the Washington Pavilion and shows run through Saturday.

To purchase tickets or see a complete list of the show times, go here.