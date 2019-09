Alex Trebek is back, stating "hey. I'm still here".

Just months after announcing his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Trebek announced this summer that his tumor had shrunk and that he was nearly in remission.

This morning, however, he said that was no longer the case and that he would be undergoing more chemotherapy.

Trebek celebrated his 79th birthday in July and has served as the face of the Jeopardy! since 1984.