Tree inventory to begin in Sioux Falls

Diversification of the urban forest is an important part of the city’s Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) response plan.

In support of these response efforts, the city is beginning a detailed inventory of the street tree population.

A Request for Proposal process was used to select Davey Resource Group to conduct a comprehensive inventory of street trees throughout public right-of-ways. Davey Resource Group will survey trees to collect vital information such as species, location, height, diameter, overhead conductors, and general tree condition.

The detailed information collected by Davey Resource Group will provide a framework for the city to use as a guide for managing diversification of the urban forest. Currently, an estimated 26 percent of the city’s urban forest consists of ash trees and another 25 percent are maple trees.

The city is taking action to protect the city’s urban forest from future devastating tree losses resulting from outbreaks such as Dutch Elm Disease and EAB. The city recently established a goal that no single tree species represents greater than 10 percent of the trees in the community.

The survey will begins Monday and is expected to conclude Sept. 2.

For more information about this project, contact Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation at 605-367-8222.