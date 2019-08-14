Trent woman convicted and sentenced for elder exploitation

A Trent woman who neglected and stole from her elderly grandmother has been sentenced.

In May, 46-year-old Jennifer Ahrendt plead guilty to theft by exploitation of an elder or adult with disability, a class 4 felony, according to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

Ahrendt was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail, all of which was suspended on the condition that she be placed on probation for a period of 10 years, pay full restitution in the amount of $115,899.13. In addition, while on probation Ahrendt will not be allowed to manage any finances other than her own.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, the conviction results from incidents which occurred between Dec. 29, 2016 and May 11, 2018. Ahrendt was entrusted under a power of attorney to handle the financial affairs of her elderly, now deceased, grandmother. During this time she took money from the accounts she was managing on behalf of her grandmother and used the funds for herself, including a large portion which was gambled away.