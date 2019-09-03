Trial of Theresa Bentaas postponed until April

The trial of the woman accused of leaving an infant to die on the side of the road back in 1981 has been postponed.

Jury selection in the trial of Theresa Bentaas had been scheduled to begin Sept. 3. However, the trial has now been moved back to April.

According to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office, the trial has been delayed because all parties are trying to find a time that witnesses are all available.

Bentaas was arrested back in March in connection to the 38-year-old cold case. Investigators say they identified Bentaas by using DNA and genealogical tests.