Troopers identify man involved in Colman crash

South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers identified 55-year-old Richard Ochs of Humboldt, South Dakota as the man who died last Wednesday in a one vehicle crash northeast of Colman. A 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was southbound on Interstate 29 when it left the roadway to the left, collided with a guard rail, and rolled over the bridge. The vehicle came to rest in the median below the bridge, and Ochs was pronounced dead at the scene. It is undetermined if he was wearing a seat belt or not.