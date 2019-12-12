Tru Shrimp teams up with SDSU

In January, TRU Shrimp announced its plans to open a harbor in Madison.

Construction hasn't started yet, but they say it will produce 8 million pounds of shrimp each year and will employ 60 people.

Thursday, TRU Shrimp announced a partnership with South Dakota State University's research park in Brookings. Here, they will further research growing shrimp in a controlled environment.

Tru shrimp currently grows shrimp at their pilot plant in Balaton, Minn. They say the shell of a shrimp can be used can benefit modern medicine.

"That shell, that molt, has a very valuable natural polymer in it called chitin, said Michael Ziebell, Tru Shrimp CEO. "That chitin can be further processed into chitosan and chitosan is a multi-billion dollar compound across the globe. Our molt tissue is perfect for use in medical device and pharmaceutical."

The company says they are still raising money to build the Madison Bay Harbor complex in Madison.