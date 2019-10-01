TruTV star coming to Grand Falls Casino

The illusionist behind TruTV's Carbonaro Effect is bringing his show to the Sioux Falls area.

Michael Carbonaro will bring his "Michael Carbonaro LIVE" tour to the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort Event Center on April 11, 2020.

The show is open for all ages. Tickets range from $35 to $55, and go on sale Oct. 11. You can find more information here.

Carbonaro's appearance on late night shows like The Tonight Show, as well as appearances on several comedies like 30 Rock boosted him to stardom.