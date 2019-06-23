Truck driver treats 2-year-old assault victim to ice cream and toys

A 2-year-old boy from Worthington, Minnesota was recently a victim of assault. He was so badly beaten he was rushed to the emergency room and soon after taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

One truck driver who likes to be called the ‘Ice Cream Man’ came along to make everything better.

After that 2-year-old boy was brutally attacked he was comforted by a stranger after his father made a Facebook post that quickly went viral. The 'Ice Cream Man' saw it and thought an ice cream treat would make it all better.

Andrew Gomez is finally starting to recover from his injuries.

His father Juan Gomez dropped him off like any other normal day to his mom's house. Later he got a message saying that he was in the emergency room after his mom's boyfriend accidentally dropped him.

"I could tell that that was no accident right away," Juan Gomez said.

Andrew was in pain. He had bruises all over his face, his eyes were swollen and nose was broken. Doctors did everything to determine if this was an accident but turns out...

"The police they all confirmed that my son was abused by that guy," Gomez said.

Edgar Gutierrez-Munoz was the man responsible and now remains in the Nobles County Jail for third-degree assault among other charges.

"When I found out that he was abused I didn't know what to do. I was just mad, I was frustrated and I was crying. I didn’t know what to do,” Gomez said.

Juan made a post on Facebook for everyone to see what happened. He was angry like any dad would be and wanted to make sure something like this never happened again to any child, that's when the 'Ice Cream Man' came along in a big pink and yellow truck.

"He filled my car with toys my son loved it my daughter loved it he's a pretty good guy," Gomez said.

Brant said when he first saw little Andrew with two black eyes and a broken nose of course he got sad.

"You know what I’m going to go in there a buy the kid a bike I’m going to buy him something to kind of to overshadow the trauma that he's just experienced," Truck Driver, Brant Aderman said.

But going into that store something came over him and he got way more than a bike.

"I went shopping and I come out with a shopping cart like overflowing like I do everything," Aderman said.

Although Andrew was quiet and timid at first he grew to realize this was all for him, to brighten his day and lift his spirits with a taste of something sweet.

"I don't wish the pain that my son went through to anybody," Gomez said. "My kids mean everything to me."

Juan said the crazy thing is he didn't realize something like this actually happens to young children. Andrew is finally getting back to being himself like a normal 2-year-old should be.

