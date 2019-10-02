Truckers plan Sioux Falls demonstration to protest industry problems

A group of truckers are planning to protest various problems facing their industry with a demonstration in southeast South Dakota.

The group "South Dakota Slow Roll" will gather at Exit 62 on Interstate 29 Thursday at 7 a.m., according to a post on their Facebook page. Truckers will meet at the I-29 Countryside Travel Plaza, about 12 miles south of Sioux Falls.

Truckers will then begin a "slow roll," where they drive in a convoy at the minimum speed limit. Organizers say they plan to drive from Sioux Falls to Pierre.

The protest is part of a larger "10-4 DC" movement, which aims to bring awareness about regulatory and safety problems truckers face to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.