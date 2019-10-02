Truckers plan slow roll demonstration to protest new legislation

Truckers all across the nation are sending a message to officials in Washington, D.C. by holding a slow roll protest. They'll drive at the minimum speed limit on interstates to make a point.

They say they're frustrated with the safety and regulatory issues that are faced in the trucking industry. The demonstration will be on the interstates around Sioux Falls Thursday morning to protest some of the problems they're facing within their industry.

"We’re law-abiding, tax-paying citizens and professionals at what we do," Truck driver, Shawn McIntosh said.

Truckers all across the nation are fighting to have their voices heard. It's part of the 'That's a big 10-4 on D.C.' demonstration for safety and regulatory issues in the industry. Three pieces of legislation in Congress is not sitting well with truckers.

"They all have a negative impact on the trucking industry not to mention how we're treated by shippers and receivers," Truck driver, Jeremy Johnson said.

The legislation would increase insurance, change the speed limit for truckers and take away jobs by investing in autonomous trucks.

"My insurance will go from about $15,000 a year to about $50,000. I’m done. I’m out of business. I’m back over on the farm helping other people," McIntosh said.

By limiting the speed limit for truckers they’re worried about all the other cars on the interstate.

“Two 65 mile an hour trucks trying to pass each other, just think about if all of us are governed at 65 miles an hour," McIntosh said.

"People think you just sit behind a wheel all day and hold a steering wheel. It's not as simple as that," Johnson said.

Johnson also says that big trucking companies put truck drivers through what they call “puppy mill” training programs. They come in and are out within two weeks. Three months down the road they're trainers and they're training other truck drivers.

Truckers say it’s not right and it’s making the roads unsafe.

"You see the traffic and you know that it’s dangerous out here," Johnson said.

"It’s making it so hard that small owner independent businessmen can't make it anymore," McIntosh said.

During the protest, Johnson & McIntosh say they're doing everything they can to make sure traffic isn't interrupted during the morning rush hour.

“We want to remain as respectful to the general motoring public as we possibly can. We don't want them to turn against us because we need their support," Johnson said.

"We just want to be heard and we're going to do it respectfully, though," McIntosh said.

Truckers all over the country will be participating in this same type of demonstration. They’re hoping their message reaches back to Washington, D.C. They say that truckers won't be the only people affected by this new legislation.

Truck drivers will meet in Canton near exit 62 at 7 a.m. to make their way to Pierre.

