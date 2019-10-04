Trump administration reaches agreement on Renewable Fuel Standard

The White House announced it has reached an agreement on the Renewable Fuel Standard, potentially paving the way for future ethanol and biofuel industry growth.

However, Friday's announcement was light on actual details for how it will help the industry.

The plan aims to restore some of the demand lost for ethanol and biodiesel after the Trump Administration granted waivers reducing biofuel blending requirements to dozens of oil refineries. The Des Moines Register reports since taking office, the Trump administration has granted 85 waivers to oil refineries, freeing them from 4 billion gallons of that requirement.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency will "will propose and request public comment on expanding biofuel requirements" beginning in 2020. The USDA will also explore expanding higher biofuel blends, and the Trump administration will "continue to work to address ethanol and biodiesel trade issues." No specifics on these plans were provided.

South Dakota's Congressional delegation praised the agreement. Sen. John Thune (R) said it restores integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard, while Rep. Dusty Johnson said it will "cut red tape and build biofuel infrastructure."