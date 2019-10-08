Trump campaign threatens lawsuit over security costs

President Donald Trump's campaign has threatened to sue Minneapolis for trying to force it to pay $530,000 in security costs for this week's rally in the city.

Trump's campaign, in a statement late Monday night, said Mayor Jacob Frey is abusing the power of his office by "conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security" at Thursday's rally at the Target Center.

The Star Tribune says city officials told the Target Center, which is managed by AEG, that it would be responsible for the security costs. The center allegedly tried to pass the bill on to Trump's campaign, letting it know the arena wouldn't be available unless it paid for security.

The Trump campaign says if the city does not agree to honor the Target Center contract, it will go to court.

