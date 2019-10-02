Trump signs Autism CARES Act

President Donald Trump signed the “Autism CARES Act” into law on Monday.

The bill provides $1.8 billion in funding for research and autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

The bill was sponsored by representatives Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Mike Doyle (D-Pa.).

The CDC says about one in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and it’s about four times more common in boys than girls.

ASD is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.

