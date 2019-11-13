Turkey Federation makes special delivery to The Banquet

On Tuesday, the East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation made a special delivery.

The goal - to make sure that Sioux Falls families will have a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. This is the 15th year that the chapter has donated birds to The Banquet, which relies on such donations during this time of year to fulfill their needs for the entire year.

"It's just super critical for The Banquet," said Ron Schauer, National Wild Turkey Federation. "As you know, they have a west location now, so they have two locations. We're going be donating 41 turkeys, average about, oh 13 to 15 pounds, and that'll feed a lot of people in both locations. Both at Thanksgiving and maybe before and after."

The Banquet serves nearly 200,000 meals each year to people living in poverty in Sioux Falls.