Turner County Sheriff’s deputy hit by SUV

A Turner County Sheriff’s deputy is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

As the deputy was responding to a car versus cow accident just east of Parker, he was hit by an oncoming SUV as he was trying to locate the cow in the ditch.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV was attempting to pass the deputy's car when she noticed an oncoming vehicle, which caused her to swerve back into her lane, striking the deputy. The driver told authorities she slowed for the patrol car but was in the process of speeding up and never saw the deputy.

The deputy was taken to Avera Hospital but luckily, he did not sustain any injuries.

In a post on it's Facebook page, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office encouraged drivers to be vigilant and pay attention when passing a crash.