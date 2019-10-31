Turner County Youth Charity Pheasant Hunt event raises money for McCrossan Boys Ranch

The Turner County Youth Charity Pheasant Hunt is sponsoring a concert featuring a Grand Ole Opry member, Mark Wills, to raise money for McCrossan Boys Ranch. The former sheriff of Turner County, Byron Nogelmeier, organizes the event every year.

There is a pheasant hunt during the day for kids who have gone through the hunter's safety training. For many of them, it's their first time hunting for pheasants.

The event culminates with a concert. This year, Mark Wills will perform at Parker High School on Saturday. The concert starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $25 if paid for in advance or $30 at the door. For all kids in grades K through 12, tickets are $10.

All of the money raised at the concert will go to McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls. McCrossan Boys Ranch is a non-profit that reaches out to troubled boys between the ages of 9 and 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. The organization provides specialized educational services as well as one-on-one counseling.