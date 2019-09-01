'Turning devastation into relaxation:’ Community raises money for boat dock rebuilds

Niobrara Adventures hosted a beach party Sunday after being devastated by the spring flooding and couldn't run their tubing and kayaking business for the summer. The community is now coming together to raise money to rebuild docks along the river that were washed away.

The business that sits on the Verdigre River overlooking a cow pasture lost everything in the spring floods. The land's been in the family for 149 years.

"It was very hard and it was very difficult. This would have been our 7th year open. We love seeing people go on the river and enjoy it," Niobrara Adventures Co-Owner, Diane Krupicka said.

The Krupicka's have coined their beach party, 'turning devastation into relaxation.' It's a way to raise money to rebuild the Niobrara boat docks and have some fun.

"The communities had a hard summer. Every business even if it wasn't flooded they were affected because we didn't have people coming to our communities. Everyone was affected and we just want a day to relax, have fun and enjoy the river that destroyed us,” Diane said.

A bus shuttled residents in, many seeing the hard work that went into rebuilding for the first time.

"Ever since we had that flooding March 13th it's been nothing but maintenance. A lot of tree cleanup and a lot of dirty work," Niobrara Adventures Co-Owner, Calvin Krupicka said.

Hundreds of hours were put in to rebuild. What once had seven years’ worth of memories are now washed away.

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to start up until next year. Hopefully, we can find a landing there down by the river," Calvin said.

Niobrara resident Jim Swanson said he along with many families were stranded when the highway bridges washed out.

"We’ve basically lived on an island. It was 54 miles to go around. We went through some dirt roads, very muddy roads, very bad roads. We could go 104 miles up through South Dakota which was on the pavement," Swanson said.

Swanson’s a farmer so he had to find different ways to transport his products. It turned a five-mile trip into a 50-mile trip.

"You had to get extra groceries. We called around to our neighbors to see if they needed any parts from the implement dealerships. We kind of worked together," Swanson said.

Niobrara Adventures is looking forward to hopefully having a running business again along with boat docks on the river they're raising money for.

