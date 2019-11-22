Twilight Flight continues to create memories

Walking into the Strawbale Winery, the essence of the holidays quickly comforted the arriving visitors. A couple of friendly cats greeted guests, seasonal music hummed in the background, and the peaceful embrace of the holidays was hard to escape.

A few thousand feet in the air was not as pleasant for underdressed visitors riding in the Twilight Flight helicopter ride that has become so popular around this time of year.

"This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time," said Gary Johnson who flew Friday evening.

He won a drawing for the Twilight Flight in August during the Sioux River Folk Festival. When he realized he had the lucky hand that night, it was hard to picture a day where it was a few degrees below freezing instead of sweltering summer heat.

"My wife and I always talked about doing one of these flights when the falls were lit up like they are and thought it'd be a pretty nice experience, so I lucked out and won."

Stories like Johnson's began coming to fruition about twelve years ago when the Strawbale Winery owners discussed flying over the winery with local pilot Bob Krier. Since that conversation, there have been more than 2,000 flights and countless memories.

"It's a gift that they can't get back or take back," winery owner Don South said. "We've had people from two years old to 90 plus years old fly on this."

When Gary Johnson came down from his flight, he admitted that the area he is so familiar with looks entirely different from up above. The illuminated view at Falls Park certainly stood out to him as well.