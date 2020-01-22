Twins Caravan makes stop in Sioux Falls

It's hard to believe by just looking outside but spring training is almost upon us and that means the Twins Caravan is making its annual visit.

Credit: MGN

The Twins will begin their 30th Spring Training campaign at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., with pitchers and catchers set to begin workouts on Feb. 12 before the first full-squad workout on Feb. 17.

Minnesota's 31-game Grapefruit League schedule will feature 15 home contests, featuring three installments of the cross-town Commissioners Cup rivalry against the Red Sox (Feb. 24, Feb. 28 and March 20), the annual Minnesota Day celebration during a March 15 game against the Braves and a March 21 visit from the Yankees.

The home opener at Hammond Stadium is scheduled for Feb. 21, when the Twins will host an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota before the start of Grapefruit League play. The Twins will wrap up their spring schedule with a March 23 exhibition against their Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings.

The road schedule will feature an early trip to the Braves' new facility in North Port on Feb. 25, two games across town at JetBlue Park against the Red Sox and trips across the state to Jupiter (Cardinals) and Port St. Lucie (Mets).

