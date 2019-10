The Minnesota Twins are returning a fan tradition for the team's 2019 postseason run.

The team released the 2019 "Homer Hanky" Thursday.

Previous teams have used versions of the Homer Hanky, including the 1987 and 1991 World Series winning clubs.

The Twins teamed up with the Minneapolis Star Tribune and CUB to create the 2019 version of the hanky. You can order one here.