Twisted Sisters Sweets helps amateur cooks decorate Halloween desserts

Twisted Sisters Sweets is hosting a class to teach cookers at home how to decorate their Halloween desserts like professionals.

The class is a beginner's level class. You will learn step by step how to decorate Halloween themed cookies. Owner Nikki Wallenberg through the decorating process on five cookies, teaching icing consistency, the basics of outlining and flooding cookies, along with wet-on-wet and layering techniques.

The class is on Saturday, from noon to three at the Sanford Wellness Center on Tea and Ellis. The class fee is $35 and paid at registration.

Wallenberg has over 10 years of experience, making delicious works of art. Including cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more.

