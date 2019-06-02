Two Aberdeen residents die in Minnesota crash

Two Aberdeen residents are dead after a motorcycle collided with a detached farm trailer on Highway 19 near Arlington Township Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The incident occurred at around 4:06 p.m.

60-year-old Marvin Duane Fandrich and 61-year-old Kathy Lynn Fandrich reportedly struck a farm trailer that had become detached from a westbound tractor driven by Curtis Marc Petzel, 60 of Arlington. The trailer entered the eastbound lane where the motorcycle collided with it, the accident report states.

The farm trailer and motorcycle then entered the eastbound ditch.

The motorcycle passengers were wearing their helmets, and authorities did not suspect alcohol was involved in the incident.

The incident Saturday marked the second fatal crash Petzel has caused in the last two years, according to State Patrol records.

In 2017, Petzel rear-ended a Toyota Camry with his pickup truck while driving westbound on Highway 19 near Gaylord, sending into the eastbound lane.

The Camry struck an eastbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, killing its 59-year-old operator.

Petzel was not injured in either incident.