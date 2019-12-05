Two Florida men facing multiple federal charges in connection to Brookings ATM thefts

Two Florida men accused of using fake credit and debit cards in Brookings are now facing 18 federal charges.

Charges include bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. They were taking money from ATM's in Brookings and elsewhere using stolen information.

In June, Brookings police in conjunction with law enforcement in South Dakota, Minnesota and Florida were able to identify and issue warrants for 33-year-old George Enescu and 26-year-old Teodor Bobe. The two were arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Enescu and Bobe originally faced nine counts in federal court, but several new charges were filed this week. The new federal indictment alleges theft from the accounts of eight victims.

According to court documents, authorities confiscated more than $20,000 in connection with the case. They found the money in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Eden Prairie, Minn.