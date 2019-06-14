Two Sioux Falls men arrested on drug charges

Two Sioux Falls men have been arrested on drug charges after police received a call for a suspicious vehicle parked in an eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Sioux Falls police responded to the call on the 2900 block of E. 24th Street around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said a resident reported seeing two men carrying plastic bags.

Authorities arrived on scene and both men attempted to flee with one suspect entering a garage at a residence. Both men were eventually apprehended.

Police charged Nathan Lee Hazelwood, 37, and Kyle L. Huether, 40, on possession of controlled drug or substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing law enforcement officer and fleeing police. Hazelwood also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Huether was also charged with second-degree burglary for entering the garage.

Captain Loren McManus commended the resident who called in the report.