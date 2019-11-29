Two TVs stolen from vehicle on Black Friday in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say that two TVs were stolen from a car early Friday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Lt. Sean Kooistra said the incident happened in a parking lot in the area of 41st St. and Kiwanis Ave. at around 1 AM.

Police say the owners of the vehicle had purchased the two TVs, and placed them in the vehicle before going back to continue shopping.

When the owners returned, they found that a window had been broken, and the TVs had been stolen.

Lt. Kooistra said that this was a good reminder for everyone to make sure that valuables are kept out of sight when in vehicles, and that the best place for such items is inside a locked trunk.