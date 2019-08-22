Two area men lead Nebraska authorities on high speed chase

Two area men have been arrested after leading Nebraska authorities on a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said Dominick Ziesmer, 24, of Sioux Falls, and Ernie Sanchez, 22, of Pipestone, Minn., were stopped on U.S. Highway 275, east of Norfolk for speeding while driving on the wrong side of the road. Ziesmer has been identified as the driver.

Authorities said when attempting to stop the vehicle, Ziesmer exited the vehicle and then suddenly jumped back in and drove off at high speeds.

Authorities said they pursued the vehicle for 13 miles as both Ziesmer and Sanchez threw suspected contraband out of the windows. Eventually, the vehicle was forced to stop as it entered Cuming County.

Ziesmer is charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, refusal to submit to a chemical test, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance (Meth), drug paraphernalia and littering.

Sanchez is charged with possession of a controlled substance (Meth), drug paraphernalia, littering and a State of Minnesota felony arrest warrant for a parole violation.