Two arrested in multiple overnight vehicle damage incidents

Many vehicles in Aberdeen had windows shot out late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning.

"I came out and seen my window broke out. This is the second time in the last six months," said Susan Christie, a victim of the crime.

Susan Christie walked out of her house early Wednesday morning to find the back window of her van shattered.

"I'm 60 years old and I work part time at Subway, I can't afford this," Christie said.

Christie was one of more than 50 victims of vehicle damage during an intentional shooting spree during the overnight hours.

"Shortly after midnight last night we received our first report of intentional damage to a vehicle where a window on the vehicle was shot out," said Aberdeen Police Sergeant Tanner Jondahl.

The Aberdeen Police spent much of the day talking to people with damage.

"The biggest thing right now for us is to make sure that everybody in town check their vehicles, make sure if they do find damage they report it to us right away," Sergeant Jondahl said.

Jessica Moss immediately reported the damage to her vehicle.

"It was just crazy, I never expected anything like this to happen," Moss said.

Long time window repairman Michael Loebs thinks people who did the damage don't fully understand the severity of their crimes.

"It's not just a 'let's go have some fun target practice,' you are literally costing people a lot of money, easily some peoples paycheck or half of it, that's a big deal, and holiday season people can't afford to be doing that," Michael Loebs said.," Loebs said.

The suspects in the case face a number of charges. But Susan Christie has a solution to prevent future crimes like these.

"They say it's against the law to spank them, some kids need to be spanked," Christie said.

The Aberdeen Police do expect there to be additional arrests and charges made.