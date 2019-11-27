Two arrested on burglary charges

Sioux Falls police say two men have been arrested following a burglary early Wednesday morning.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the burglary occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Williams Avenue.

Police said two men forced their way into a home while the home occupants, a man and a woman, were inside. Clemens said the two men demand money.

The man and woman were able to call police and officers arrived while the two men were still inside the home.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Alexander Leeverlon Smith and 40-year-old Scott Alan Flint, both of Sioux Falls. Both men have been charged with first-degree burglary, intentional damage to property and simple assault (intimidation).