Two arrested on drug charges in Watertown

Watertown police arrested a man and a woman on drug charges Tuesday night after following up on a suspicious vehicle call outside a closed business.

Police responded to a business on the 900 block of 29th Street Southeast around 11 p.m. On the scene, officers observed illegal drugs and related paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Twenty-year-old Baylie Blakeney of Grandview, Texas, and 21-year-old Heath Houston of Aberdeen were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, ingesting a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 ounces or less), ingesting, and possession of drug paraphernalia.