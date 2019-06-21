Two arrested on identity, grand theft charges in Mitchell

Authorities in Mitchell said two individuals have been arrested after they hacked a business, seizing control of thousands of dollars.

Mitchell police said both Ramon Schultz, 36, and Kylie Schulz, 36, illegally gained access to the business’s computer system, altered data and took control of approximately $20,000 that belonged to the business.

Police said an investigation began May 13 after an employee at the business noticed that a new "employee' name with false information was added to the company payroll and that this “employee” was paid several thousands of dollars.

Mitchell police conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1400 block of Pebble Beach Road and at a business on the 1400 block of North Main Street in Mitchell. During the search of the residence, items purchased fraudulently with a stolen credit card number, computer equipment, and other evidence items were seized. Computer equipment was also collected from the business.

Ramon Schultz and Kylie Schulz were both charged with identity theft, unauthorized use of a computer system, grand theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500 and attempted grand theft of more than $5,000 but less than $100,000.

In addition, Ramon Schultz was also charged for forgery and substitution of counterfeit license plates. Kylie Schultz was also charged with counterfeiting license plates.