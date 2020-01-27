Two charged in string of robberies in Watertown

Two people have been arrested in connection to a string of thefts in Watertown.

Police say Justin Sell and Sarina West were taken into custody on Sunday.

The arrests stem from numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles between last Wednesday and Friday, according to authorities.

Both are being held on felony grand theft charges. Police say additional charges are pending.

Watertown Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove or hide valuables.

