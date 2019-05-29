Two golf tournaments next week benefit local Sioux Falls causes

Two local golf tournaments to benefit Sioux Falls Family YMCA and Let Me Be 83 take place next week.

On Monday, June 3rd, you can take part in the 16th annual Fore the Kids YMCA Golf Classic. The tournament begins at 11:00 AM with registration for teams and a lunch. At noon the tournament starts shotgun style and at 5:00 PM there will be a program and prizes.

All the proceeds raised during this tournament will go towards the YMCA after-school programs and the flooded and damaged YMCA Camp Leif Ericson.

For an individual golfer, it is $1,125, and a team of four is $4,500. If you would like to register, you can click on the link listed on the top right of the page.

Another big golf tournament is happening next week at Willow Run Golf Course is Drive Fore Diabetes. This tournament is to benefit Let Me Be 83. The competition hosted by Budget Blinds of Sioux Falls and begins Wednesday, June 5th.

Let Me Be 83 is a movement by the Rivere Foundation. They advocate for alternative diabetes management regimen, which is anchored in nutrition, and the proper use of insulin.

The proceeds will help expand their education and counseling for newly diagnosed diabetes patients and their families to support access for affordable insulin.

Everything begins at 11:00 AM with registration, there will be a shotgun start at noon, and at 4:30 PM will be the program and prizes.

The cost for a team of four is $1,000. You can register at the link at the top right of the page.