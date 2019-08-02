Two injured in train derailment Pennington County

Two crew members were injured when a Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern freight train derailed early Friday morning in New Underwood.

The report of the train derailment came in around 2:50 a.m.

Pennington County officials said an eastbound Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad train consisting of three locomotives and 60 loaded cars of clay, cement and scrap metal encountered a significant washout due to flash flooding in the area.

The three locomotives and approximately 15 railcars derailed, with the lead locomotive on its side.

Officials said two people were trapped under the train after being in the lead locomotive. The locomotive was partially submerged in water when rescue crews had to extricate the victims. They sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to Rapid City.

Crews continue to work on cleaning up the derailment.