Two injured, two killed in crash south of Scotland, S.D.

One man and one girl died during a crash on Friday at 8:46 a.m.

A 64-year-old man and 10-year-old girl were passengers in a car traveling west at the intersection of South Dakota Highways 46 and 25 when the 72-year-old driver of the car failed to stop at a stop sign.

The car collided in the intersection with a truck hauling a trailer heading south. The driver of the truck did not have a stop sign. The car rolled from the collision, and the 10-year-old who was sitting in the backseat was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The 64-year-old passenger was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the truck was not wearing his seat belt and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the car received life threatening injuries. Charges are pending against both drivers.