Two people are temporarily displaced after Rapid City apartment fire

Two people were displaced following an apartment fire that broke out in Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD), the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Sunday inside the bedroom of one of the Palms Apartments in the 700 block of Flormann Street, across the street from Safeway on Mount Rushmore Road.

Jim Bussell, public information officer for the RCFD told KOTA that when firefighters responded, they saw a mattress was on fire.

He confirmed the sprinkler inside the bedroom put the fire out.

Bussell said 30 to 35 residents live in the building and "all of them would have been at risk if it wasn't for that sprinkler system."

Both residents in the apartment made it out safely and there were no injuries reported.

In the meantime, the American Red Cross is stepping in to help the displaced individuals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.