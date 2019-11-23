Three identified in fatal crash north of Kennebec

Three people involved in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning north of Kennebec have been identified.

18-year-old Damion Young of Spearfish and 17-year-old Antonio Gunhammer of Sioux Falls suffered fatal injuries when they were heading northbound in a truck on Highway 273.

The truck went off the roadway into the ditch, rolled, and threw all the occupants from the vehicle.

Young and Gunhammer were thrown from the vehicle along with 18-year-old Angel Stands who received serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Chamberlain hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.