Two people injured in crash on I-29

Two men were transported to the hospital with minor injuries Friday afternoon after a crash north of Beresford. According to Tony Mangan with South Dakota's Department of Public Safety, the crash happened three miles north of Beresford on I-29 south.

The passing lane of I-29 was closed because of a crew painting the lane lines. So drivers had to merge into the driving lane and traffic was at a complete stop.

A 46-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet Express van did not slow down in time and hit a Ford Econoline F-350. That Ford spun toward the ditch and hit a motorcycle.

The 46-year-old man was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with minor injuries. The male driver of the Ford Econoline was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with minor injuries as well. A passenger in that car was not injured. The driver of the motorcycle was also not injured.

Charges are pending against the driver of the van. Both lanes of travel on I-29 south in that area were closed for about 40 minutes until the passing lane was opened.