Two police officers die after Hawaii shooting

Hawaii's governor says two police officers have died after a shooting in Honolulu on Sunday.

Authorities say a man shot and killed two police officers Sunday as they responded to a home in a leafy neighborhood beneath the rim of a famed volcanic crater near Waikiki Beach.

Court records say the homeowner, Lois Cain, had recently sought to have a man evicted.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside has been engulfed by flames that spread to nearby homes.

Honolulu fire said five homes were “complete losses.”

No arrests have been made.

The neighborhood is in an area that would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.