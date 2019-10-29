Two sentenced on accessory charges

Two women have been sentenced on accessory charges following a murder in Sioux Falls.

Martece Saddler and Christina Haney were sentenced in court on Tuesday. The sentence stems from shooting on June 8 where a Sioux Falls man, Larry Eugene Carr, was killed.

The two left Sioux Falls and were later arrested in eastern Idaho.

Saddler was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended on the accessory charge and five years suspended on the possession of a controlled substance charge. Haney was also sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended on the accessory charge and five years of suspended prison time on the possession of a controlled substance charge.

Ramon Smith has been charged with murder in Carr's death.